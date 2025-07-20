Jason Momoa faces worst fear at Black Sabbath’s last concert

Jason Momoa got real about how nervous he was hosting Black Sabbath’s final show.

The Hollywood star said he almost “s*** his pants” before stepping on stage at the band’s farewell concert in Birmingham on July 5.

The event, called Back To The Beginning, was held at Villa Park and marked Ozzy Osbourne’s last performance with the group.

However, the 45-year-old actor shared that being on stage scares him every time and just thinking about facing a crowd in a full venue makes him feel sick to his stomach.

He told Kerrang! magazine of getting the call to host the epic send-off: “I’m like, ‘What the f*** are you talking about, man?!’

“I’ve never hosted anything before but I’ve gotta go out in front of all these f****** people and host! I’ll be s******* my pants, but at the same time it’s the goddamn greatest metal show in history.”

The Chief Of War star is also "f****** terrified" anytime he steps onstage with his band ÖOF TATATÁ, who currently perform covers.

Even with a packed acting schedule, Jason Momoa is eager to sharpen his bass skills as he’s excited to spend more time in the new studio.