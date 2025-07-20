Kelly Clarkson’s daughter River Rose joins mom onstage during Las Vegas residency

Kelly Clarkson and daughter River Roser perform at LAs Vegas Show

Kelly Clarkson is proud of every moment of seeing her daughter shine just like her. During her Studio Sessions residency at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum in Las Vegas on July 18, the Grammy-winning singer invited her daughter River Rose onstage for a special duet.

In a heartwarming moment captured on social media, the two performed Heartbeat Song, which is River’s favourite, and the crowd was clearly charmed.

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet mother-daughter duo, with many pointing out how much River resembles her famous mom.

“Like mom, like daughter,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Omg not River being almost as tall as her mom.”

River even matched Kelly’s style, wearing a t-shirt tucked into a pair of flared jeans, mirroring her mom’s stage look.

The 11-year-old has also been exploring more behind-the-scenes roles.

Back in April, River joined her mom on The Kelly Clarkson Show and took on the role of producer for a day.

“My daughter is here today,” Kelly announced during the episode. She shared that River was shadowing showrunner Alex Duda and was fully immersed in the experience.

“Oh my God! You have a mic and everything! You're so fancy! Oh my God. I love it. You're like a little mini producer.” Kelly also noted, “She attended all the meetings this morning like an adult. She's very professional.”

Kelly, who also shares a 9-year-old son, Remington “Remy” Alexander, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, continues to balance motherhood with her booming career.

Her Studio Sessions residency, which began on July 11 after a short delay due to vocal issues, has become a highlight in Vegas entertainment. Fans have flocked to the intimate shows, where Kelly transforms the Colosseum into a personal studio space.

The residency includes 18 performances and will run through November 15, giving fans plenty of chances to catch the powerhouse vocalist live in a one-of-a-kind setting.