Tom Cruise breaks silence with brutal message to Katie Holmes

Tom Cruise has enjoyed a glittering Hollywood career for over 40 years and now, he's set to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Oscars in November.

But while his professional life continues to soar, the legendary star's personal history still makes headlines.

The most talked-about chapter of his past has always been his split from actress Katie Holmes in 2012.

At the time, reports claimed that the actress left with their daughter Suri in secret, cutting ties without looking back. Since then, the two were said to have had no contact, with Katie raising Suri alone.

But this week, the internet went into a frenzy after Katie liked an Instagram post about Tom’s rumoured romance with actress Ana de Armas.

Though she unliked it shortly after, fans already spotted the action.

The post showed Tom and Ana at a birthday dinner in London.

A source claimed that Tom felt uneasy and believed Katie was trying to stir something up. However, he wanted to make it clear he had no plans to revisit the past.

"Tom and Katie have been living their own lives and not communicated in years, so he is totally stunned and can’t understand why Katie is stalking his romance and leaving ‘likes’ on it.

"He thinks she’s asking for attention, and he doesn’t appreciate it one bit. He finds it quite creepy. He’ll never forgive her for that. Tom wants to send a message among mutual friends that he wants nothing to do with Katie and for her to stay out of his life," they continued.

For the unversed, Katie did not respond publicly yet but the move sparked fresh buzz about their long-dead relationship.