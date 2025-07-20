‘Stranger Things’ showrunner breaks silence on viral season five runtime

Following the release of the new Stranger Things season five trailer, the rumoured runtime for its eight episodes went viral on the Internet.

A template showed that all episodes are more than two hours in duration and fans have been circulating it for couple of days.

The speculations around the episode length eventually reached the makers of the show, the Duffer brothers. Ross Duffer took to his Instagram Story to set the record straight, writing, "lol not even close to accurate," debunking all the claims confirming the runtime.

However, the cast and crew had previously given several hints about the length of the episodes.

Earlier this year, in conversation with the Entertainment Weekly, the Duffer brothers revealed that they have filmed over "650 hours of footage."

Maya Hawke, who plays Robin, told Podcrushed that they're "making basically eight movies," before adding that the episodes are "very long."

Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler, also in conversation with the Collider confirmed that, "Not every episode is like a full-blown movie, but there are definitely some episodes this year that the runtime is definitely film-length. But there are some episodes that are still 40/45 minutes."

While the official duration of season finale is yet to be confirmed, the first four episodes of Stranger Things season five will premiere on Netflix on November 26.