Winona Ryder reveals childhood UFO sighting in rare talk

Winona Ryder thrills fans with her recent remark ahead of final season release

Stranger Things star Winona Ryder thrilled fans by revealing that she has witnessed a UFO in real life.

The 53-year-old actress, who garnered recognition for her role as Joyce Bears in the hit supernatural series, shared details of a rare experience from her childhood.

In a recent conversation, the Beetlejuice star recalled, “I’ve had two ‘experiences’ … once, when I was about seven or eight, me, my brothers and my sister were sleeping on the roof and we think we saw a UFO. There was a boomerang going back and forth, but it could have really been anything. It could have been a light, but we were convinced it was a UFO.”

This revelation came after Winona opened up about experiencing a vision similar to that of Eleven’s character in Stranger Things, during her interview with SFX magazine.

Meanwhile, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer’s sci-fi series is set to return for its fifth and final season following its massive success.

In the much-anticipated season, Winona’s character Joyce will be searching for her 12-year-old son Will, who has mysteriously vanished.

For the unversed, Stranger Things season five is scheduled for release by the end of 2025.