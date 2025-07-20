Winona Ryder reveals childhood UFO sighting in rare talk

Stranger Things star Winona Ryder thrilled fans by revealing that she has witnessed a UFO in real life.
The 53-year-old actress, who garnered recognition for her role as Joyce Bears in the hit supernatural series, shared details of a rare experience from her childhood.
In a recent conversation, the Beetlejuice star recalled, “I’ve had two ‘experiences’ … once, when I was about seven or eight, me, my brothers and my sister were sleeping on the roof and we think we saw a UFO. There was a boomerang going back and forth, but it could have really been anything. It could have been a light, but we were convinced it was a UFO.”
This revelation came after Winona opened up about experiencing a vision similar to that of Eleven’s character in Stranger Things, during her interview with SFX magazine.
Meanwhile, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer’s sci-fi series is set to return for its fifth and final season following its massive success.
In the much-anticipated season, Winona’s character Joyce will be searching for her 12-year-old son Will, who has mysteriously vanished.
For the unversed, Stranger Things season five is scheduled for release by the end of 2025.
