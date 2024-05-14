Gwen Stefani makes a comeback on The Voice show

Gwen Stefani returning on The Voice show? Deets inside

Gwen Stefani has recently made a comeback as a coach for season 26 of The Voice.



On May 13, the new line-up was announced at NBC Universal Upfront at Radio City Musical Hall in New York City.

Gwen will reportedly be joined by two new coaches; rapper Snoop Dogg and crooner Michael Buble along with Reba McEntire who has been on the program since season 24.

The people who won't be returning from season 25 included John Legend, Chance The Rapper, and Dan + Shay who were coaches alongside Reba.

Interestingly enough Reba had replaced Gwen's current husband Blake Shelton who exited from the show in 2023 after 23 seasons.

Gwen and Blake previously met at judges on The Voice in 2014 before it was announced that they were officially dating in late 2015.

They married nearly six years later at a chapel on his property in Oklahoma on July 3, 2021.

Meanwhile, Gwen had several one season stints as coach on the reality singing competition show including seven seasons.

Over the weekend, Gwen and Blake sent pulses racing with their stunning looks as the latter was honoured at the Power Of Love Gala at the star-studded event in Las Vegas.

For the unversed, Power of Love was a fundraiser for Keep Memory Alive, a part of Cleveland Clinic Nevada's philanthropy department focused on brain disorders.