Chris Pratt thinks ‘Garfield’ resembles 'Parks and Rec' character Andy

Chris Pratt shares what character 'Garfield' resembles

Chris Pratt shared how his role of the famous feline in The Garfield Show resembles his beloved Parks and Rec character Andy.



"I just ate a lot of lasagna, I tried a few different things, and I realized that he sounds a lot like Andy from Parks and Rec." Pratt told Entertainment Tonight.

"That was actually Mark [Dindal], our director's note. He said, 'I think I know exactly what this guy sounds like. That character you play on Parks and Rec,'" Pratt continues, "I was like, 'Great, that's perfect.' Andy and Garfield are very similar."

Pratts got pretty famous playing the foolish and stupid Andy Dwyer on Parks and Recreation.

The show wrapped up in 2015 after seven seasons, but Pratt’s been busy since then.

The star voiced another animated figure as Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie last year.

“I just feel so blessed, man. Garfield. Mario. These are massive characters with reach all around the globe,” the star said about doing animated characters.

“And growing up, I knew them and I loved them. To think that I get to bring my spirit and my voice to these characters, it's just such a blessing.”