Taylor Swift shares BTS secrets of ‘TTPD’ surprise on ‘Eras Tour’ in Paris

Taylor Swift released her album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ while on a brief break from touring

Taylor Swift has proven once again that she’s a mastermind planner.

During her performance at the Paris La Défense Arena on Friday, May 10, the international pop sensation, 34, revealed how she planned and executed implementing her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, in the European leg of The Eras Tour.

Despite having released the album in April – during her brief break from the record-breaking tour – Swift revealed that she actually “started planning this surprise” TTPD chapter of her concert “eight or nine months ago.”

In a fan-made video posted to TikTok, the multi-Grammy winner told the crowd, “I have to tell you, it has been so rewarding playing it for you because we started planning this surprise for you about eight or nine months ago"

She further revealed what was actually going on behind the scenes during her two-month long break from The Eras Tour; while the world saw her gallivanting around with her boyfriend Travis Kelce, she, along with her team “didn’t take any time off at all” and instead “went directly back into rehearsal.”

“So I’d like to give it up for my crew, my dancers, my band, my backing vocals, everyone who did that,” she said, leading the audience into an applause for her dedicated team.

