Anya Taylor-Joy sparks concern as she hints at bad experience on Furiosa set

Anya Taylor-Joy sparked concern with her comments about filming her latest project, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga during a recent interview.

In a recent cover story for The New York Times, the 28-year-old actress admitted the filming process was a solitary experience, however, refused to delve further into details.

“I’ve never been more alone than making that movie,” she said. “I don’t want to go too deep into it, but everything that I thought was going to be easy was hard.”

When pressed further, the Menu actress grimly responded: “Next question, sorry.”

“Talk to me in 20 years,” Anya added. “Talk to me in 20 years.”

Users took to X, formerly Twitter, to lay bare concern for the newly-married actress.

“anya never said anything like this before... what exactly happened on that set damn,” wondered one, attaching a screengrab of the interview.

“I've seen multiple ppl in the industry saying they're shocked everyone didn't die on those sets because they're so dangerous,” explained another in the replies. “I can only imagine how extreme that environment is.”

Meanwhile, a third added to fans’ relief by relaying the reason for her comments with reference to other interviews.

“She's elaborated in other interviews. The work itself was just grueling and very long days and physically hard. She was often the only actor in shots that took hours,” they shared.