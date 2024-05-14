King Charles 'rushes' to cut 'last few ties' with Prince Harry with bold move

King Charles is believed to be progressing towards completely cutting Prince Harry off from royal family with latest move.
The 75-year-old monarch appointed Prince William colonel-in-chief of the Duke of Sussex’s old regiment at the Army Aviation Centre earlier today.
Royal expert Tom Quinn dubbed the move a “kick in teeth” of the prince, who has been left “in tears when he heard” the announcement, reported via The Mirror.
“Having always hated being the spare in terms of the succession [Harry] now finds that one of the few important roles he had as the younger brother has now been handed over to the person Harry himself described as his nemesis,” he explained.
“The senior royals have decided the gloves are off and that Harry needs to realise that when you betray the family, you don’t just escape the things you hated doing as a working royal,” the royal expert continued. “You also lose the things you loved.
"Harry cannot fail to get the message – his last few ties to his old life are being cut and he is being set adrift, permanently,” Quinn added.
Lacey Chabert tapped by Netflix to star in its Christmas rom-com ‘Hot Frosty’
David Sanborn dies at 78 on Sunday
Drake reveals tattoos honoring son Adonis amidst fatherhood revelations
Ryan Reynolds shares four children with wife and actress Blake Lively
Anya Taylor-Joy & Chris Hemsworth ride in style to promote 'Furiosa' on Hollywood Boulevard
Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips was caught on camera holding hands with nurse in Gloucestershire