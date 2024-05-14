Zayn Malik wants to extend olive branch with his former One Direction members

Zayn Malik wants to make amends with his former One Direction band members: Source

Zayn Malik is reportedly looking to build a friendship with band member after almost a decade of quitting One Direction.



Reflecting on his regret of never making friends with any of his pop group member, a source spilled to DailyMail.com, "He doesn't know if it will ever happen, or when, but he would love to start a conversation with the other guys from One Direction and try to make amends with all of them."

"He wants to extend an olive branch with his former band members," said an insider, who also claimed Zayn "is looking for forgiveness and friendship from his fellow former members".

In 2015, Zayn left the pop group and a year later, his former bandmates Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson disbanded, confirming the group would be going on an indefinite hiatus.

The source told the outlet, "He is trying to figure out the best way to reach out because it will be odd, weird, and uncomfortable, but it is something that has been on his mind."

"Whether that leads them to working together again musically is one thing, but Zayn's reasoning is to become friends with his mates that he did so much with," revealed an insider.

The source pointed out, "Zayn wants to approach them for forgiveness and friendship. Working with them is not important to him right now."

"He has matured and wants to show the rest of the guys this. To be friends again would be amazing," added an insider.