Kelly Clarkson reflects on her struggles with dating after divorce

Kelly Clarkson on her struggles with dating after Brandon Blackstock divorce

Kelly Clarkson has recently addressed her struggles with dating two years after her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock was finalised in 2022.



Speaking on a recent episode of eponymous talks show, the Grammy winner opened up about her dating troubles with guest Tiffany Haddish.

"I get so nervous. It's awkward," admitted the American Idol winner.

Kelly told Tiffany, "It's not that I don't think I'm a prize, I just find it awkward. And it's the same things — 'Where did you grow up?'"

Reflecting on dating, the Piece by Piece crooner mentioned, "I don't think I've dated a lot. I think that's the thing,' she said, 'Maybe I just haven't done it enough.'"

"I love adventure, but I'm gonna be real with you - there's not a lot of time for adventure, 'cause I'm a single mom, so there's not a lot of time," she stated.

Kelly pointed out, "I'm at work,' Kelly said. 'And then when I get home, I'm just me, doing all the homework and the things."



"I have a nanny, but only for when I'm not there. I'm not one of those people who has a nanny at your house when you're there," added the songstress.

Meanwhile, Kelly reportedly filed for divorce in 2020 and it was finalised in 2022.



The singer had "no regrets" over ending her nearly seven-year marriage to Brandon.

A source spilled to the PEOPLE, "She is happy that she left L.A. for N.Y. She has the primary custody of the kids and is a great mom."

"The divorce was difficult, but she recovered quickly and has no regrets," added an insider.