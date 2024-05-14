Kaia Gerber feels 'so happy' for Justin Bieber and Hailey after pregnancy news

Kaia Gerber happy for Hailey Bieber's pregnancy announcement

Kaia Gerber has recently expressed her elation over Hailey Bieber's pregnancy news.



"I'm just so, so happy for them," said Kaia in an exclusive interview with E! News at Palm Royale's Official Emmy FYC Event with Apple+ over the weekend.

The Babylon actress believed the Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber "will be wonderful parents".

"Hailey has such a maternal quality about her, I've known her so long," added the model and actress.

The Bottoms actress was among the first celebs to react to Hailey's pregnancy announcement on May 9, as she wrote on her Instagram post, "my heart!!!!!!!"

Not only Kaia, the couple's friends and family, including the singer's mother Pattie Mallette, also showered them with love.



"So I have been waiting for this day. And now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate with y'all. Oh my gosh, I'm gonna be a grandma! Oh my goodness," she said in a Instagram video.

Pattie added, "Justin and Hailey, you are gonna be the best parents ever, and I am so excited. Oh my goodness. Praise God."

Meanwhile, Hailey's dad Stephen Baldwin also sent his well-wishes, adding, "Love you guys. Blessed beyond words."