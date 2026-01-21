Brooklyn Beckham gets backing from Vanessa Marcil amid feud with parents

Vanessa Marcil is showing her support for Brooklyn Beckham amid his ongoing feud with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

The 57-year-old actress branded Brooklyn as a "brave kid" after the shocking accusations he made against his famous parents.

"Brooklyn Beckham is individuating," the General hospital alum wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside an image of a sunset.

'It's developmentally completely normal and healthy. Brave kid," she added.

Her comment came after Brooklyn said that he has no wish to reconcile with his family.

"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," the eldest son of Beckham family penned in a series of posts to his 16 million followers.

He further wrote, "Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed."

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," continued Brooklyn.

"Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out," he added.