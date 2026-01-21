David, Victoria Beckham 'quietly' consulting advisers after Brooklyn remarks: 'Weighing every move'

“David and Victoria are stunned"

David and Victoria Beckham are ‘quietly’ consulting advisers and weighing every move after their son criticized them publicly.

The celebrity couple, insiders claim, is at a 'total loss' over how to respond.

Royal expert Rob Shuter, citing the sources, reported David and Victoria are weighing every possibility — “respond, do nothing, or involve lawyers” — while trying to process the fallout.

The insider told Rob Shuter, the parents had never seen Brooklyn this ‘angry or public’ before.

“David and Victoria are stunned. They’re trying to figure out how to protect their family name while respecting his boundaries, but honestly, they feel completely blindsided,” the close confidant said.

Rob quoted friends of David and Victoria as saying, “Victoria has been crying almost every hour since Brooklyn’s statement dropped.

“She’s walking around in shock, unable to believe her son would speak to the world this way.”

About David Beckham, the expert claimed the former football legend, too, is feeling the sting.

“He’s been pacing the house and replaying conversations in his head, wondering where it all went wrong,” the spy said .

“He hasn’t slept properly in nights and just can’t stop thinking about the rift.”

The expert made these remarks after Victoria and David Beckham's oldest son Brooklyn took to Instagram and shared a lengthy statement about his fractured relationship with his parents.