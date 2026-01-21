Chris Pratt shares real thoughts on AI in film industry

Chris Pratt shares nuanced take on AI in film industry

Chris Pratt is sharing his thoughts on AI and its use in the entertainment industry.

In his new film Mercy, Pratt plays a detective who finds himself captive and accused of the murder of his wife. An AI judge tells him he has only 90 minutes to prove his innocence and avoid being executed on the spot.

At the New York premiere of the film, the Guardians of the Galaxy star noted that he doesn’t "feel like someone’s gonna replace me."

"I heard this Tilly Norwood thing, I think that’s all bullshit. I’ve never seen her in a movie. I don’t know who this bitch is. It’s all fake until it’s something," he remarked on the AI actress that sparked outrage in Hollywood.

He added, "I don’t think you’re going to replace the human soul of a director or a writer or an actor or a singer or any of this stuff that requires human yearning and suffering and vision in art."

The Electric State star argued that other applications of AI don’t threaten human jobs and "it can be an amazing tool in the right hands."

However, he does believe that it will "inevitably disrupt the industry."

But ultimately, Chris Pratt thinks that even with AI, great filmmakers will continue to make great films.