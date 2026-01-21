Could Brooklyn Beckham drop his surname following family feud?

Could Brooklyn Beckham drop his surname after family feud?

Although Brooklyn Peltz Beckham hasn't spoken about the possibility of dropping his surname, he made it clear that he has no wish to reconcile with his family.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life, " the eldest son of Beckham family said in a statement shared on social media.

"For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family," Brooklyn said of David and Victoria Beckham.

The 26-year-old also alleged that his mother, David, pulled out of designing his wife Nicola Peltz's wedding dress at the "eleventh hour."

For those unversed, Brooklyn has already adopted Nicola's last name, Peltz. However, with all the accusations that the model has made against his family, it wouldn't be a surprise if he decided to drop the Beckham surname.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, Simarjot Singh Judge, a solicitor and the founder of Judge Law, detailed how easy it would be for Brooklyn to change its name.

"In England and Wales, an adult can change their surname at any time via deed poll," he explained. "Brooklyn would not need parental consent to do so, and the process itself is legally straightforward."

"Changing your legal name does not undo agreements or remove associations that already exist. If someone is publicly known under a particular name, that link doesn’t disappear simply because the surname changes," added Simarjot.