Christina Haack goes on romantic getaway: See with whom

Christina Haack shares snap of trip with boyfriend Chris Larocca

Starting the new year's first month with a romantic getaway is what Christina Haack did with her boyfriend, Chris Larocca.



The couple took a vacation to Hawaii, enjoying the serene ocean, clean beaches, and stunning mountain peaks of the island.

For her fans, Haack shares a series of snaps in dazzling yet different outfits, sipping champagne while also giving a look into the resort the pair stayed at.

These catchy photos have apt captions that describe what the Flip or Flop star was feeling during the outing. "Aloha 2026. Hands down my fav January yet."

But arriving in Hawaii was the second trip Haack took this year. Before the island, she had a vacation in Park City, Utah, at the start of 2026.

It was a family getaway, with the TV personality's ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, his wife Heather Rae El Moussa, and their children in attendance.

This blended family trip is a nod to Haack's efforts to make co-parenting with her ex-husbands work.

Given a view into her friendship with her kids' fathers, though uncommon, she told People, "It really takes everyone in a co-parenting situation wanting to make it work."

"I have people message me all the time to be like, 'How did you do that? My husband's ex hates me,' or 'I could never hang out with my ex.'"

"It takes all of us, and right now there's four people in this situation — myself, my boyfriend Chris, Tarek and Heather — and all of us want to get along. All of us work hard to make sure that we're all getting along."

In the meantime, Haack and Larocca have been dating for more than a year.