What Victoria Beckham really did at Brooklyn, Nicola’s wedding revealed

What really happened at Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola’s wedding revealed

Brooklyn Beckham claimed that his mother, Victoria, danced "very inappropriately on me" at his and Nicola’s wedding, and sources are confirming his claim.

According to insiders who attended the wedding in 2022, Victoria did hijack the couple’s romantic first dance and went on to "grind" and "nuzzle" Brooklyn. The aspiring chef wrote that his mom’s moves left him feeling more "uncomfortable and humiliated than ever."

An insider told The Sun: "Brooklyn was so embarrassed and his wife so humiliated and furious to have been upstaged."

"She made her feelings very, very clear on the day. It soured the whole evening," they added.

However, other sources said that Victoria was just "a tad tipsy and having fun."

"There was absolutely no malice there; quite the opposite," said a different mole.

"Nicola didn’t want him to dance with his mum at all – so kicked off about it," they added.

According to sources that spoke to Page Six, "She [Victoria] was dancing with him very inappropriately. She took that moment from Nicola, that is the god’s truth."

“Nicola ran out crying. The Beckhams’ side of the room was cheering and the Peltz side was quiet. Her face was swollen. She finally came down and was sad the entire evening, it was so heartbreaking."