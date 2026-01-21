Taylor Swift lands in trouble after Blake Lively texts unsealed

Taylor Swift's efforts to distance herself from Blake Lively seems to have failed after a judge decided to unseal the documents Blake Lively fought to keep from public release.

After the content of the texts between the two women surfaced online, Justin Baldoni fans had a field day trolling both Blake Lively and Taylor Swift for their "cringe" text messages about the actor and director and taking themselves "dead seriously."

Some social media users were of the video that the text messages show Taylor Swift plotting with Blake Lively to take over Baldoni's film, referring to "It Ends with US."

In messages unsealed by the court, Taylor Swift calls Baldoni a "little bitch who was playing victim to the media.

Some observers are of the view that the release of the text messages has not only ended the hopes of Blake Lively's reconciliation with Taylor Swift but also tarnished the pop star's public image.

They believe that the outcome of the court proceeding and public outrage is expected to weigh heavily not only the two women's careers but also affect Taylor Swift's ongoing relationship with Travis Kelce since she won't able to focus on her private life after the public reaction to the court proceedings.

It's to mention here that the full, unredacted content of the text messages between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift has not been released publicly in complete form.