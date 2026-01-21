Rachel McAdams gets hilariously trolled at Hollywood Star of Fame event

Director Sam Raimi couldn’t help but roast Send Help star Rachel McAdams.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness dierctor Raimi, who also directed Rachel in the upcoming film Send Help, was there to support the actress at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

In his speech about the Doctor Strange actress, he said, "In 2001, Rachel made her film debut in Shotgun Love Dolls."

"The movie opened to unfortunate circumstances as all the seats faced the screen. Then in 2002, Rachel came to Hollywood, where she starred in the prestigious Hot Chicks, considered by many as the Citizen Kane of Rob Schneider body-swap movies," he quipped, flubbing the title of Schneider's masterpiece, The Hot Chick.

In the 2002 comedy film, the About Time star played an attractive teen who gets turned into Schnieder due to a curse. The film stands at a 21% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Raimi went on to praise the actress, who made a name for herself with films like The Notebook, Mean Girls, and Spotlight, saying that the honor was "much deserved," but he didn't stop witht the roasting.

"Back then, Hollywood was a tough place to be for a young actress. And for Rachel, it was no different," he said. "People were mean. They'd walk all over her. But after 25 years of superb performances, she's risen to great heights. And now, thanks to that star, people will once again walk all over her."

He didn’t shy away from poking fun at his own latest film, which stars Rachel and Dylan O’Brien.

"Rachel's latest film is a thriller called Send Help, which is also what Rachel said after she found out I was directing. As her director, I can honestly state that Rachel McAdams is one of the best actors in the movie. There are only two actors in the movie."

"Congratulations, Rachel," Raimi said seriously. "You are so kind and considerate. You're a brilliant collaborator and a good friend and a real movie star, someone to light up this Hollywood Walk of Fame. And you are really deserving of this honor. And we all love you. Thank you, Rachel."

Send Help follows an employee, Linda Liddle (played by Rachel), and her boss, Bradley Preston (played by O'Brien), who are left stranded on an island after a plane crash. despite being the only two survivors. their workplace tensions follows them there and the two begin a batttle of survival.