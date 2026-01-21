Blueface promises to change behaviour if his ex comes back
Blueface appears on the Shirley's Temple podcast to share details about his life
Blueface, a well-known rapper, briefly dated rapper Coi Leray for 6 months, but his attachment to her seems to have grown stronger.
This is why, while appearing on Shirley's Temple podcast, he once again confesses his love for his ex-girlfriend, promising he will change his behaviour if she comes back.
By 'behaviour', Blueface is referring to the relationship controversies he recently faced, including leaving Nevaeh amid pregnancy allegations while dating his exes, Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock.
Despite these promises, there is a problem: Leray is taken. She is dating Justin Laboy.
But the Better hitmaker isn't worried; he thinks their relationship will end in 90 days.
"I’ll give it about 90 days," he says on the podcast, adding, "He’s going to cheat on her like the last n***a did. They leave one and get with the next one, then it happens again. It’s going to take a female to stop a man from cheating."
The L.A. rapper also vows to cut off his other partners and is ready to give Leray the code to his phone if she gives him another chance.
It is worth noting that Blueface reportedly dated Leray from mid-2020 to 2021.
