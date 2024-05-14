Firm 'rocked' by latest clash between Buckingham Palace and Sussexes

Neither Buckingham Palace nor Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ready to take the blame for King Charles and the duke’s deepening rift.

A recent report from The Times indicated a tussle between respective camps over the real reason for their failure to meet last week.

"Palace insiders and the Duke's camp are apparently clashing over 'who was avoiding whom' in the latest behind-the-scene tussle to rock The Firm," claimed the Daily Mail.

For the unversed, the Spare author flied to the UK to attend a service in honour of 10 years of The Invictus Games last Tuesday.

On his arrival, Harry issued a statement via his spokesperson, ruling out a meeting with his cancer-stricken father due to the latter’s full diary.

The 75-year-old monarch was also reported to have declined an invite from his son to attend the church service at St Paul’s Cathedral.

However, according to his pals, King Charles not only did not receive any such invite, he had offered the Spare author to stay in royal residence during the visit.

Meanwhile, people at Harry’s camp insisted he had lodged a request to see his father weeks before his arrival, hence, bluffing the palace excuse of the King’s “full diary”.

The true nature of the events in uncertain and one cannot pick sides unless clarification comes from either of the official teams.