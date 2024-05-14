 
Ryan Reynolds reveals how his children feel about his ‘Deadpool’ character

Ryan Reynolds shares four children with wife of 12 years Blake Lively

By Web Desk
May 14, 2024
Ryan Reynolds’ children are deathly scared of his ‘Deadpool’ character

Ryan Reynolds accidentally traumatised his kids with his real-life Deadpool figure.

During his latest appearance on Today on Monday, May 13, the 47-year-old actor shared how his children’s active imaginations have

“My daughter Betty, she has a very vivid imagination, so there’s always somebody standing behind me and I turn around quickly like a horror movie and I realize no, it’s just Harvey from the old movie Harvey. It’s a 6 ft 5 rabbit,” Reynolds began.

Co-host Savannah Guthrie then teased the father of four that it could’ve been worse; his children could have conjured up his iconic character Deadpool.

Reynolds replied, “No, I ruined them with that because I have the original suit… like a mold of my body downstairs in the basement.”

He revealed, “And it was just silhouetted one night and one of my kids went down there, screamed bloody murder. I ran down there because I forgot it was down there and I screamed bloody murder,”

“So yeah no, everybody’s pretty well damaged,” Reynolds quipped.