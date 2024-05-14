Ryan Reynolds reveals how his children feel about his ‘Deadpool’ character

Ryan Reynolds accidentally traumatised his kids with his real-life Deadpool figure.
During his latest appearance on Today on Monday, May 13, the 47-year-old actor shared how his children’s active imaginations have
“My daughter Betty, she has a very vivid imagination, so there’s always somebody standing behind me and I turn around quickly like a horror movie and I realize no, it’s just Harvey from the old movie Harvey. It’s a 6 ft 5 rabbit,” Reynolds began.
Co-host Savannah Guthrie then teased the father of four that it could’ve been worse; his children could have conjured up his iconic character Deadpool.
Reynolds replied, “No, I ruined them with that because I have the original suit… like a mold of my body downstairs in the basement.”
He revealed, “And it was just silhouetted one night and one of my kids went down there, screamed bloody murder. I ran down there because I forgot it was down there and I screamed bloody murder,”
“So yeah no, everybody’s pretty well damaged,” Reynolds quipped.
