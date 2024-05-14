King Charles' niece gives into monarch's pleas after Megxit blow

Zara and Mike Tindall have reportedly pulled the plug on their plans to permanently moving to Australia over King Charles’ request.

According to the Daily Express, the daughter and son-in-law of Princess Anne have now decided on dividing their time between the UK and Down Under.

For the unversed, the couple currently lives of the Princess Royal’s Gloucestershire estate with their three children, Mia, 10, Lena, five, and three-year-old Lucas.

"Mike and Zara had both been toying with the idea of moving to Australia for a while but have finally reached the decision that it wouldn’t be right to uproot their family at this time,” the source told the outlet.

"When the idea was discussed seriously during a sit-down, it drew blank faces and teary eyes from several members of the family,” they continued.

"It became instantly clear that it wasn’t a move that could ever become permanent. Longer periods of time will be spent in Australia instead,” they added.

The 75-year-old monarch is believed to be filled with “extreme joy” at her neice’s decision against the move, as he yearns to keep his family close since Megxit.