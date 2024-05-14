King Charles' startling side effect of cancer treatment explained

King Charles’ loss of taste due to treatment for cancer has been explained by a medical specialist.

The 75-year-old monarch candidly revealed he had lost his sense of taste as he continues chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer, during a recent engagement.

Speaking to The Mirror, Dr Gareth Nye explained the side effect is common as a result of drugs taken during chemotherapy.

He also assured the sense returns once the treatment is finished.

Dr Gareth revealed: "It's commonly seen as a side effect of chemotherapy drugs and often resolves after treatment has finished. It's worth noting that during this time it's often advised patients avoid their favourite foods as it may put them off for the future."

Dr Lawrence Cunningham, a GP at the UK Care Guide, echoed similar sentiments, telling the outlet: "From what I've observed, the severity and duration of taste loss can vary widely among patients. Some may experience changes in their taste perception only during the cycles of chemotherapy, while others may notice a prolonged effect even after the treatment has finished."

For the unversed, the King unveiled his diagnosis with cancer days after undergoing corrective procedure for his enlarged prostrate in January.

His daughter-in-law Princess Kate followed suit with a diagnosis with a separate yet undisclosed form of cancer following abdominal surgery.