Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive shocking news on return from Nigeria

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been hit with a bombshell blow fresh off their Nigeria tour.

The couple’s charity, The Archewell Foundation has been declared delinquent for “failing to submit required annual report(s) and/or renewal fees,” by the California Registry of Charities and Fundraisers.

According to the delinquency notice obtained by People, the organization is “not in good standing” and “prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds”.

"The organization may also be subject to penalties and its registration may be suspended or revoked by the Registry,” the Attorney General of California Rob Bonta warned. “Once you submit the delinquent record(s), you will be notified of the amount of any late fees that are owed."

According to the New York Post, a source revealed the Archewell Foundation in fact filed on time, however, the check was never received by the concerned party.

As per the report, Harry and Meghan has sent a new check by mail, and “the Archewell Foundation expects the issue to be quickly resolved and reflected in the records within the next seven business days.”

The Sussexes established the Archewell Foundation after stepping down from their positions as working royals in 2020.

As per the website, the organization aims to focus on uplifting and uniting communities “through acts of service and compassion.”