Prince William hints at family vacation plans as Kate continues cancer treatment

Prince William gave a rare update on his kids and wife Kate Middleton during an overnight trip to Cornwall.



The Prince of Wales visited St Mary’s Community Hospital on the Isles of Scilly in southwest England last week, where the administrator inquired about the princess’ health, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

In response, William revealed Kate was “doing well,” and went on to add of Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, “The children are very jealous that I am here… Maybe we might come later in the year.”

The recent comments from the future King of England filled royal watchers with hope that their beloved princess is progressing toward recovery.

For the unversed, Kate has been out of the public eye since the beginning of this year; the mom of three initially underwent abdominal surgery in January, after which post-op tests revealed the presence of an undisclosed form of cancer.

Prince William has also cut back on his duties in a bid to spend more time with his family. However, his latest trip to Cornwall proved an encouraging sign of Kate’s health.