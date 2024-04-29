Brad Pitt not ready to give up on his children amid Angelina Jolie court battles

Brad Pitt ready to fight Angelina Jolie over French winery case

Brad Pitt is not ready to give up on his children despite being drained from years-long court battles with former wife Angelina Jolie.



A source spilled to the Life & Style magazine, "Brad is drained from fighting but refuses to give up on the rest of the family, either."

Reflecting on Brad's relationship with his children, the source revealed, "They see him often and they text. Shiloh and Knox always had a special bond with him."

"Viv did, too, for a while. But in the past few years, she’s distanced herself — working with Angelina on the play was a huge part of that," said an insider.

The insider described Knox as a "mini Brad" who loves his dad very much.

Angelina didn't plead her closeness with the twins because of her prior allegations of physical abuse as the source noted, "She treads carefully because the last thing she wants is for them to alienate her."

Interestingly, Shiloh reportedly ignored her other siblings' advice to cut off her relationship with her dad Brad

While talking about his three youngest children, the source mentioned, "Brad is happy that they’re standing on their own two feet."

Earlier, Angelina accused the Troy star of domestic abuse during a 2016 international flight from France to the United States. His three adult had decide to "go no-contact with him". However, he still bonded with with Shiloh, 17 and 15-year- old twins Knox and Vivienne.

In an April filing, the Maleficent actress also stated that Brad's alleged abusive behaviour toward her began "well before" 2016, noting that the flight "marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well".

Meanwhile, the source pointed out in January, "Angie’s livid over being painted the bad guy while Brad is portrayed as a victim."

"Even with all the facts, their peers are siding with him. It makes her sick that people in Hollywood can be such hypocrites," added an insider.