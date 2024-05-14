Whoopi Goldberg slams Donald Trump over Truth Social post

Whoopi Goldberg hits out at Donald Trump, calls him 'Snowflake'

Whoopi Goldberg has recently lashed out at former President Donald Trump after he said she was widely disliked in a social media post over the weekend.



Speaking on the latest episode of The View on May 13, Whoopi reacted to a post Donald shared on his Truth Social platform that featured an image of her with a caption, "I'm moving to Canada for sure this time!"

To which, the Sister Act actress replied, "You know what I’m a little agitated about... That man has something to say to me. He saw a meme, you know who saw a meme that I was leaving the country."

"People always see these crazy memes that I’m going to leave the country if he gets in there," continued the 68-year-old.

Whoopi added, "Somebody else thought I was leaving, was sending suggestions for people to take my place."

For the unversed, the photo of Whoopi had been circulating around the internet for years, per Newsweek.

Donald shared the meme on Sunday night after a follower sent it to him, adding his own caption, "Canada doesn't want you Whoopi, NOBODY DOES!!!"

So, Whoopi responded on her show, "Look — I’m not going anywhere. And it’s not for the reason, you little snowflake — it’s not for the reason you think. He said nobody wanted me. Honey... you know what, it wouldn’t matter if no one here wanted me."

However, Whoopi stated, "I know where I’m going to be cause I got a contract. So I’m going to be where I’m wanted for the next couple of years."