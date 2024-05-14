Ellen DeGeneres ‘going to talk about’ final comedy with Netflix

Ellen DeGeneres to return to Netflix for last standup

Ellen DeGeneres is back in the game for a final round.



According to Variety, six years after her last comedy hour, “Relatable,” DeGeneres is coming back to Netflix for her final stand-up special.

The special will arrive on the streamer later in 2024 and marks her second one for Netflix. It is slated to be produced by Ben Winston and Fulwell73.

Other than the comedy special, DeGeneres will also kick off a multi-city stand-up tour on June 19 in San Diego.

“To answer the questions everyone is asking me – Yes, I’m going to talk about it. Yes, this is my last special. Yes, Portia really is that pretty in real life,” DeGeneres said in a statement.

Most likely, the legendary talk show host and comedian is making reference to her controversial 2022 departure from The Ellen DeGeneres Show due to claims of a hostile work environment that included harassment from senior producers.

Following an internal WarnerMedia inquiry and a BuzzFeed News story, DeGeneres apologised to her employees and accepted responsibility for the workplace culture. Three show executives were let go.

“There is nobody quite like Ellen. She is a true legend and pioneer in so many ways. We can’t wait to bring fans another one of her hilarious comedy specials later this year,” said Robbie Praw, VP of stand-up and comedy formats at Netflix about the comics special.