Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani make big move to save their marriage

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are all in to make their marriage work.

After 2025 marked the year that drifted them apart, insiders have revealed that Hollywood couple have made new year's resolution to save their marriage.

Insider told Radar Online, "Gwen and Blake have taken stock of what went wrong this past year and realized they can't coast anymore if they want this to last."

They went on to add that Shelton and Stefani love each other and admit that "during the past year they really drifted and became disconnected."

However, the duo have committed to spend more time together instead of letting their careers keep them apart.

The source noted, "They're being much more intentional about what work and social commitments they say yes to, so they're not constantly pulled in opposite directions."

"Blake has promised to meet Gwen halfway on things that really matter to her, including going to church with her more often," they added.

While previously, Stefani was said to be concerned about her husband's health and begged him to stop gorging on junk, now Shelton is finally " taking her concerns about his health seriously."

The singer and songwriter has reportedly "agreed to buckle down, get fitter, and cut back on all the crappy food."

"On top of that, they're prioritizing their relationship again with proper date nights and plans for a romantic getaway. It's a very deliberate reset, which hopefully will get them back on track," the source said.

Gwent Stefani and Blake Shelton first met while serving as coaches on season 7 of The Voice in 2014 and tied the knot in July 2021. It is pertinent to mention that although the couple doesn't share any biological kids, Shelton is step-father to Stefani's three sons, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.