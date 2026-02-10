Will Kate and Anthony have 'Bridgerton' spin off? Revealed

Kate and Anthony 'Bridgerton' spin off: Will it happen?

Bridgerton‘s Kate and Anthony won’t have a spin-off, per author Julia Quinn.

Bridgerton fans were enamored by the chemistry between Kate (Simone Ashley) and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) in season 2. Amid all the yearning to catch any glimpse of the couple ahain, the author getting honest about what fans can expect.

"They come back — they definitely come back," she said of Kate and Anthony’s appearance in season 4 part 2.

"People have to remember that Jonathan Bailey is pretty busy and Simone Ashley has an incredible career," Quinn explained. "I’m just so grateful that the actors are making time to do this."

"With all the actors’ schedules, it’s just impossible to get them there for a complete season," she explained, adding that the actors’ succes in films is another reason they’re not likely to commit to a tv show.

"I’m like, 'Can we just spin off with them in India?' Yeah, that’s not going to happen, I’m afraid. Not after we had Wicked and all this stuff. I think they’re not going to commit to a TV show," she said.

However, she teased the season 4 scenes that will feature the duo, saying, "The scenes that they are in are absolutely delightful so I’m thrilled. I think Kate and Anthony fans will be thrilled when they see them."

Kate and Anthony planned to head to India at the end of season 3 and were still there in the first half of season 4.