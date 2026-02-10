Demi Lovato delivers heartbreaking message to fans about her concerts

Demi Lovato to fans on social media about shows: 'I need rest'

Demi Lovato's fans' seemingly least expected thing was that the musician had to cancel a few of her tour shows, but she did.



However, the Grammy-nominated singer has what she describes a valid reason for her decision: her health.



Taking to Instagram Story, she began with an excited brief, "My Lovatics — I am so excited to get back on stage this year and visit you in as many cities as I can."

Then, Lovato reveals what some fans would say is devastating news, "While starting to prepare for the tour, I realized that I have overextended what may be possible."

But the Anyone hitmaker says it's important she rests, or else her performance on the tour will be affected.

"To protect my health, and ensure I can give you my all at each show, I need to build in more time to rest and rehearse and ultimately adjust to a schedule with some more time off that will allow me to handle the entire run of the tour."

Then, Lovato lists the cities that are axed from her tour. "Charlotte, Nashville, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Denver."

"I am so sad to say that I will no longer be able to see you on this tour and I am so sorry to those who planned to be there. Orlando — we are moving your show to April 13th and will kick off there."

For fans who bought tickets in those cities, Lovato shares the information on where they can get their refunds.

"If you purchased your tickets for one of these shows through Ticketmaster or AXS, refunds will be issued automatically. If you purchased from a third-party reseller (StubHub, SeatGeek, VividSeats) etc., please reach out to your point of purchase."

As far as Orlando is concerned, the 33-year-old says fans' existing tickets will be valid for the new date.

"In Orlando, all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. Additional tickets are available on demilovato.com/tour."

"I am so excited for this tour and am looking forward to seeing so many of your faces singing with me! Thank you for your support always. I love you and I cannot wait to see you soon." she concludes.

Lovato's tour will kick off in Orlando on April 13.