Kardashian-Jenner clan brings Lewis Hamilton into the fold: Watch

Kim Kadashian cheered on by Lewis Hamilton: Watch

The Kardashian-Jenner clan seems to have brought Lewis Hamilton into the family folds.

On Monday, Feb. 9, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of her and sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s attempt at a social media challenge.

The sisters attempted to do The Titanic Challenge, in which one person stands and holds the hands of the other person, who tries to roll up and stand on the legs of the other person.

The video began with Kylie, 28, telling the camera, "We’re trying some tricks tonight," before a clip of a couple successfully completing the challenge to the movie’s theme song, Céline Dion's My Heart Will Go On, was played.

The video then cut to Kim and Khloe hilariously attempting the challenge, with the Good American founder standing and the SKIMS owner doing the rolling part.

Kim almost got it multiple times, rolling all the way up but couldn't nail the standing at an angle part and kept falling. Kylie cheered her form behind the camera and another voice, seemingly belonging to Lewis, could also be heard.

"Roll into it, go go," Kylie said, Khloé told Kim, "I will pull you."

Kylie then took Kim’s place and gave it a go, but the 28-year-olod couldn’t even roll up.

"See it’s not as easy," Kim giggled, with Kylie remarking, "There’s no way," Kylie said while laughing as she realized she couldn’t do it. Kim agreed, saying, "There’s no way."

"There’s no way, I can’t even," added Kylie.

Kim gave it a few more tries, with a voice which sounded like Lewis, 41, saying, "Push away."

"We all heard Lewis Hamilton’s voice in the background right?," wrote one fan in the comments, with another adding, "am I the only one who can hear lewis’s laugh?"

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have been linked since December and went public with their romance at the Super Bowl recently.