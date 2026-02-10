Zach Bryan slams Turning Point USA alternative halftime show: 'Embarrassing as hell'

Zach Bryan has strongly criticized Turning Point USA for putting on a viral show during Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show performance.

The 29-year-old American singer and songwriter posted a story on his Instagram in which he slammed Turning Point USA.

Bryan wrote, “I don’t care what side you’re on, a bunch of adults throwing temper tantrums and their own halftime show is embarrassing as hell and the most cringe s*** on the planet.”

Previously, he shared an Instagram Story, taking aim at the Turning Point USA All-American Halftime Show headliner Kid Rock.

“What Kid Rock actually thinks is happening across America,” Bryan added a caption that read.

For those unaware, after Bad Bunny was announced to perform at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show in 2025, his selection had been the topic of discussion, as some appreciated the decision of the NFL, but many severely criticised it, including President Donald Trump.

Notably, Trump did not stop there; he also slammed Bad Bunny’s performance at the Super Bowl since it was in Spanish without subtitles.