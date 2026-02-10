50 Cent gets called out over using slur for Cardi B

50 Cent lands in hot water over Cardi B comment

Rapper 50 Cent has come under fire for calling Cardi B a "b**ch."

The rapper took to Instagram on February 9 to troll Stefon Diggs, who was dating Cardi, amid rumors that the couple have broken up.

He also made fun of Diggs’ team, the New England Patriots, losing the 2026 Super Bowl to the Seattle Seahawks.

"Can you imagine waking up this morning and you done lost this b- -h and the Super Bowl. I would tell everybody get away from me, have a drink and go back to sleep. LOL @bransoncognac," 50 Cent wore in the caption of a photo of Cardi B and Diggs.

People in the comments were NOT ok with his use of the slur to describe the Bodak Yellow rapper.

"Her name is CARDI - stand down 50 cent we will come for you for our girl," wrote one user, with another asking, "Why you calling her a B?"

Another bashed, "Her name is Cardi, stop calling women out of their names!!!"

"Men still calling women the “B” word in 2026??," asked another.

The rumors of the couple’s fall out began with an account on X claiming that they’d unfollowed each other on Instagram after the Super Bowl.