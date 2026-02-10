Noel Gallagher challenges critics of award win to face him in person

Noel Gallagher hits back at critics of songwriting award

Noel Gallagher has given critics of his award a strong rebuttal.

Noel is set to take the Songwriter Of The Year BRIT Award home in the ceremony on February 28. However, the Oasis singer hasn’t written any new songs in 2025, so people think he doesn’t deserve the award.

He said, "I haven’t written a song for two years. I’m not sure how I’ve got away with that one but I’ll take it."

"To be honest I think they were just desperate to get someone from Oasis up there because it’s Manchester. Our kid said he’s not going," he added.

TalkSPORT host Andy Goldstein asked the singer what he thinks about the backlash over his win, he replied, "I think the Brits is all based on record sales, and I’m not sure there was another single songwriter that sold… I mean, we sold a million records last year."

"Didn’t even get off the couch and I’m not sure there’s a songwriter that can match that. But you know, if anybody’s got a problem with it, meet me there. We’ll have it out on the red carpet," he challenged.

"If any of those wet wipes songwriting teams, all 11 of them, want to write a song between the lot of them, want to have it out on the red carpet, I’m there," he fired.

Stacey Tang, Chair of the 2026 BRIT Awards Committee and Co-President of RCA Records at Sony Music UK, explained why Noel is the chosen honoree this year, saying, "His songs have soundtracked memories for multiple generations and defined the spirit of British music globally."

"Honouring Noel as Songwriter of the Year celebrates a remarkable body of work and a creative force that continues to connect and inspire artists and fans worldwide," she added.