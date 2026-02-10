Inside Will Smith's struggle to revive his career after infamous Oscar incident

Will Smith’s anger management is reportedly being called a “total failure.”

An insider told Radar Online that the 57-year-old American actor and rapper is trying to revive his lost image in Hollywood after he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.

Smith faced harsh criticism after he lost control over the Grown Up star’s remarks regarding his wife Jada Pink’s bald head.

The Men in Black actor, who is banned from the Academy Awards until 2033, has been taking therapy and spiritual counselling for “years.”

According to the insider, “The anger has been pushed down, not mastered. He’s done every program, every retreat, but you can feel the tension is still there – it surfaces whenever he talks about what happened.”

Notably, s*xual harassment allegations against Smith by a violinist, Brian King Joseph, have worsened his life.

Although Smith has denied the accusations, calling them “false, baseless, and reckless,” he is well aware of the fact that Hollywood will not forgive and forget.

Referring to his 2024 action comedy film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the source said, “Will sees the performance of Bad Boys: Ride or Die as validation that he still connects with audiences.”

“In his mind, an I Am Legend sequel is the project that can cement that support and re‑establish him as a serious box‑office force,” the insider added of his forthcoming project.

“The Will people remember – endlessly upbeat, quick‑witted, playful – has largely faded. In its place is someone introspective, cautious, and desperate to appear in control. The lightness that used to define Will just isn’t there anymore,” stated the source.