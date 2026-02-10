Kim Kardashian prepared to have child with Lewis Hamilton: 'Baby using a surrogate'

Two of Kim Kardashian’s four children were carried by a surrogate due to her health issues

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has reassured Lewis Hamilton about having family with him as their relationship ‘already gets serious.’

Kim and Lewis have been close friends for over a decade but, last week, the Kardashians star and the British racing driver surprised fans when the news broke they had taken their relationship to the next level and spent a romantic weekend together.

According to a report by the Heat World, the insiders have claimed the lovebirds have even discussed having a baby together.

Kim and Hamilton are said to be ‘inseparable’ couple now.

The source claims, ‘Kim’s long friendship with Lewis is what makes this so different for her. Lewis was upfront and said he didn’t want to risk that for something casual.

‘Lewis is desperate to be a dad and didn’t want to start something with Kim unless they were heading in that direction. He understood that she may not want more children, but Kim was really moved by how open and traditional he is. She reassured him she’s prepared to have a family with him.’

Two of the billionaire businesswoman’s four children were carried by a surrogate due to Kim’s health issues.

Given Kim’s past experience, seven-time F1 champion and she would almost certainly welcome their baby using a surrogate.

“She still has frozen eggs, so it’s something they’re seriously discussing. Lewis will retire by early next year and is keen to start the process of becoming a dad soon,” the spy continued.