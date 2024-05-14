Prince Harry's memoir Spare fails to make the cut at British Book Awards

Prince Harry missed out on bagging two major awards at the British Book Awards 2024, held at JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel in central London.

The Duke of Sussex’s bombshell memoir, Spare, released in January last year, was nominated in two categories: Book of the Year – Audiobook Non-Fiction and Book of the Year – Non-Fiction: Narrative.

However, he failed to make the cut at either of the categories.

Rory Stewart’s Politics On the Edge ended up winning the top prize in the Non-Fiction Narrative category against Spare, Steven Bartlett’s The Diary of a CEO, and Britney Spears’ The Woman in Me.

Harry’s memoir also lost to Fern Brady's Strong Female Character in audiobook category, which also included David Mitchell's book Unruly and Patrick Stewart's book Making It So.

Published in January 2023, the prince aimed to tell “his own story, chronicling his journey with raw, unflinching honesty,” according to publisher Penguin Random House.

Spare netted several records upon its release, including becoming the fastest-selling non-fiction hardback since records began and finished 2023 as the biggest-selling book of the year.

According to the Bookseller, Spare sold over 700,000 copies through the TCM in 2023 alone.