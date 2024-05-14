Angelina Jolie's daughter shows support to actress during The Outsiders promotion: Watch

Angelina Jolie's daughter comes out in support of her mother: Video

Angelina Jolie's 15-year-old daughter Vivienne daughter shows her support to mother while promoting new musical, The Outsiders.



During an appearance on the latest episode of the Today crowd on May 13, the Tomb Raider star was accompanied by her 15-year-old daughter Vivienne with her to the Today Plaza, where she spoke with co-host Hoda Kotb about the production.

Angelina opened up that it was Vivienne, who joined the production as a volunteer assistant, who first felt a connection to the work.

“You mentioned your daughter Vivienne. She’s here today too. She’s working along with the cast but she turned you onto this. Tell us, how this came to be," asked Hoda Kotb as the camera panned to show Vivienne in the crowd.

The Salt actress said, “She did. But I think that’s to say for anybody watching and anybody who is going to see this and what they brought forward…this is about family."

"And the same reason it responded to her and the same reason she wanted me next to her watching it and the same reason we all hugged when I came out here is because this is about family," added Angelina.

The Lara Croft actress, who shares six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt was previously joined by Vivienne on the red carpet in April at the premiere of The Outsiders.

Earlier in December, speaking to WSJ. Magazine, Angelina revealed she "doesn't really have ... a social life in Los Angeles,".

"They are the closest people to me and my life, and they’re my close friends," she told the outlet.

Angelina noted, "We’re seven very different people, which is our strength."