Prince Harry 'has no plans' to visit ailing Kate Middleton on UK visit

Prince Harry is unlikely to visit his ailing sister-in-law Kate Middleton as he prepares to return to the UK next month.

A spokesperson for the Invictus Games confirmed the Duke of Sussex attendance at Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London on May 8 to mark 10 years of the sporting event.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, royal author Tom Bower claimed while the prince might spare some time to inquire after his cancer-stricken father King Charles, meeting with the Princess of Wales is “unlikely.”

“I'm sure he won't see Kate,” he affirmed.

“But to reassert his royalty and his titles to enhance his brand, he will make a huge effort to be seen visiting his father, the King,” explained the author. “I would be surprised if Meghan came.”

Richard Fitzwilliams expressed similar sentiments, noting: “Katherine is undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment and given how deep the rift is, to me it seems unlikely.”

“The only hope of reconciliation is that it would happen privately and we wouldn't know,” he added.

It was previously revealed the Harry and Meghan reached out to the future Queen of England after she unveiled her diagnosis with an undisclosed form of cancer last month.

They also released a public statement in support of Kate, wishing her “health and healing” during the difficult time.