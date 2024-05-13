Meghan Markle heals Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet's hearts with sweet Mother's Day celebration

Their invite came after Meghan found out about her Nigerian heritage

Meghan Markle with her husband Prince Harry, took a trip down memory lane with her latest outfit as she observed Mother's Day in Nigeria.



The former Suits star missed the US version of Mother's Day due to her absence from the country, while Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet remained in California on this significant day.

Nevertheless, Meghan sought to uplift their spirits by donning her Carolina Herrera Yellow Silk Overlay Column Gown - the same dress she wore in 2021 to announce her pregnancy with Princess Lilibet.

The couple's Valentine's Day announcement was made with a black and white photo captured by friend and photographer Misan Harriman, where they posed in a natural setting with Harry tenderly embracing Meghan's bump.

Meghan arrived at the State Governor House in Lagos, donning the £3,198 ($3,990) silk dress paired with nude leather slingback shoes, as reported by Mirror.

With her hair styled in a sleek updo, Meghan accessorized with familiar pieces - an AURate gold collar necklace and a $3,250 (£2,605) pair of gold hammered disc earrings by Jennifer Meyer.

She also adorned her wrist with her Lorraine Schwartz 'Evil Eye' bracelet, a dazzling gold Cartier 'Love' bangle, a diamond tennis bracelet, and the snowflake diamond ring from Birks.

Meghan had previously been spotted wearing the flowing yellow maxi dress during the couple's Netflix series Harry & Meghan, and she celebrated Prince Archie's first birthday alongside Harry and her mother, Doria Ragland.

Earlier in the day, Meghan displayed her appreciation by wearing a traditional Nigerian skirt gifted to her during a reception in Abuja on Saturday.

Meghan previously admitted that she had discovered she is "43 per cent Nigerian" and thanked the crowd in - thanked in Abuja for welcoming her and Harry to "my country."

The Sussexes were invited to Nigeria by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, who met Harry last September at the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany. Their invite came after Meghan found out about her Nigerian heritage.



