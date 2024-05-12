Matthew McConaughey says he learnt table manners from his mother

Matthew McConaughey recalls learning manners from his mother

Matthew McConaughey recently recalled learning manners from mother Kay McConaughey.

Speaking exclusively on Your Mama’s Kitchen podcast alongside his wife Camila Alves, the 54-year-old Academy award-winner reflected on his childhood: "My mom was not a good cook, but she always made sure that we had hot meals, always.”

Continuing on the subject, he added: "That's where I remember coming in and maybe being grumpy or not getting a good sleep that night or being anxious about something to do school that day.”

“And if my attitude wasn’t great. If I didn’t go ‘Wow, look at this! Thank you for breakfast mom,’ she’d immediately jump in and go, ‘Get your butt back to your room.'"

The actor confirmed that his mother was very particular about table manners, raising similar rules with other etiquettes.

The Texas native said that it was a “big line” for his mother, noting: "'Get back in bed, and do not come in this kitchen to have the breakfast that I made you until you’re ready to see the rose in the vase instead of the dust on the table.”