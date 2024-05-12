Comedian, actor Rudy Moreno breathes his last at 66

Rudy Moreno was admitted in hospital when he passed away

Rudy Moreno, known as the Godfather of Latino comedy, passed away at the age of 66.

Moreno, the legend of the Los Angeles comedy circuit and an actor who appeared in numerous TV shows was hospitalised in the ICU when he died, Mark Scroggs, his agent, told Deadline on Saturday, May 11.

The cause of his death has not been revealed as of yet. However, earlier, it was reported that he had been battling pneumonia and received dialysis.

He is credited for several TV shows, including Arrested Development, The Shield, Monk, Judging Amy, and The Kingpin.

In addition, he appeared on the talk show Lopez Tonight.

Shortly after his death, news went public several of his friends poured in tribute to the much-loved artist.

American comedian and talent agent Dante penned on X, formerly Twitter, "I am devastated. I am Gutted today. One of my favourite people in this world has passed away. The Godfather of comedy is gone."

"Rudy Moreno has left the world! He was not only a great comedian, he was an even better friend," he said in the heartfelt tribute.

"I will honour your name forever! I love you Rudy!" Dante concluded the message.

In addition, Ken Jeong also mourned Moreno's death in an emotional post on the social media platform.

The comedian and actor has been survived by his wife, Arlene and children.