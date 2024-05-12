John Carpenter mourns Roger Corman’s death: ‘I’ll miss you’

Roger Corman specialized in genres such as Horror, Action and Science Fiction

Roger Corman, the legendary director hailed as the pioneer of independent filmmaking, passed away on Thursday, May 9, at the age of 98.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, the Oscar-winning filmmaker breathed his last in his Santa Monica home, as confirmed by his daughter in a heartfelt statement.

Shortly after the unfortunate news was announced, an outpouring of grief and tributes flooded social media as fans and peers mourned the loss of the much-celebrated director behind classics like The Little Shop of Horrors.

Halloween director John Carpenter shared a heartfelt tribute for the late film producer on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Roger Corman, one of the most influential movie directors in my life, has passed away. It was my privilege to know him," he began.

Carpenter emotionally recounted, "He was a great friend. He shaped my childhood with science fiction movies and Edgar Allen Poe epics."

"I'll miss you, Roger," he wrapped the note.

In addition, several fans echoed the same sentiments as the Horror Master.

One fan wrote, "RIP. He shaped my childhood with science fiction movies - many would say the same about you!"

Meanwhile, another chimed in, saying, "RIP, Roger Corman. He inspired so many people who saw that it was possible to become an independent filmmaker."