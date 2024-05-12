Meghan Markle recalls receiving key advice before marrying Prince Harry

Meghan Markle shared that she has received beautiful advice about creating a balanced life before tying the knot to Prince Harry.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are presently in Nigeria for an unofficial royal visit.

On May 11, Meghan appeared for a panel discussion which was focused on Women in Leadership with her husband.

Speaking of her old days as an actress, the former working royal shared, "When I was on season one of Suits, so that was a long time ago. Now I know the show is having a resurgence, but that was a long time ago. Let's say maybe a decade ago."

She continued by sharing Bonnie Hammer's advice, who runs NBCUniversal.

Meghan shared, "She was a huge mentor, remains a huge mentor to me. And I remember having the good fortune at the time that she invited me to have breakfast and I thought this was just the biggest deal in the world."

"And I asked her that exact question. I said, 'How do you find the balance?' And she said, 'You don't, you’ll never find the balance,'" the mother-of-two added.

Meghan said, "And this was before I was married, this before I had children, this is before all the things in my life have certainly had a plot twist."

However, the Duchess shared that with time, one will master the art of keeping balance in different phases of life.