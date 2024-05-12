Popular TikToker Kimberly Nix leaves heartbreaking video before death

Kimberly Nix dies at 31

Popular TikToker Kimberly Nix died on Thursday, May 9, of cancer, leaving a family of nearly 140,000 followers devastated.

The 31-year-old influencer recorded her cancer journey for her followers on the social media giant TikTok.

Known on social media as @cancerpatientmd, Nix dropped her final video on Wednesday, May 8, noting: “If you’re seeing this message, I have passed away peacefully.”

She continued with a smile, adding: “I’m a resident doctor who trained in internal medicine, and I had a beautiful life.”

Recounting the instances from her life on the social media platform, she expressed gratitude for her friends, family, and followers.

She spoke highly of all the people who supported her throughout her journey, inviting new fans to check out the content she shared over the years.

Nix left behind a heartbreaking last message, announcing her passing: “I love you all, thank you so much for this amazing opportunity. I’m in happy tears because you’ve all made me find so much purpose in the end of my life.”

For the unversed, Nix died at the age of 31 after documenting her cancer journey on TikTok for three years.