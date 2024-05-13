Travis Kelce moves it at Taylor Swift’s 87th Eras Tour in Paris

Travis Kelce dances at Taylor Swift’s 87th Eras Tour in Paris

Travis Kelce seemed to be having fun while supporting his girlfriend Taylor Swift at her 87th Eras Tour in Paris, Sunday.



The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, was seen popping some moves and dancing along to his beau’s 2019 hit Lover in a video shared to X.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were also present at the concert alongside the NFL star, the threesome singing along ang jamming to the popstar’s setlist.

As seen in the video, the player can be noticed swaying his arms back and forth while rocking his back.

Kelce opted for an all-white outfit for Swift’s concert, striking in a button-up and pants.

One more thing special about the player’s attendance at the concert other than the dance was that Sunday marks Swift’s 87th time performing her Eras Tour concert, which is the same as the jersey number Travis wears.

The appearance was the first one from Kelce at Swift’s European leg of her concert series. He hadn’t appeared at her last few Paris La Défense Arena shows.

The Fortnight songstress, 34, made some changes to her setlist, adding some songs from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.